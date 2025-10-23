3 Panthers who must step up for Carolina to shock the world vs Bills

All Panthers

The Panthers have their work cut out for them on Sunday.

Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Not many people believe in the Carolina Panthers' ability to keep their hot streak (three in a row and four of five) going on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills come to town, but they're rested off a bye week. Bryce Young may not play, and the Panthers haven't exactly been beating dominant teams.

They are unbeaten at home, but this is their biggest test all year, and they'll likely have to navigate it without their QB. If they're going to win, it'll be because of these three players stepping up in a big way.

Andy Dalton

The last time Andy Dalton took over for Bryce Young, he immediately started off with a win and a surprisingly great performance. He then went 0-5 before a car crash gave Young the job back, but if we can get Dalton to start the same way this time, we'll be in good shape.

The Bills will know that Carolina will want to beat them on the backs of Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle, so they'll likely sell out and make Dalton beat them. It's a really tall task for the backup, but it's going to be necessary for a fourth straight win.

Derrick Brown

Derrick Brow
Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) is brought down by Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) and outside linebacker Nic Scourton (11) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The rushing attack is going to be the focal point for the Buffalo Bills. They'll use James Cook and Josh Allen, which means everything starts up front for Carolina. That means Derrick Brown. He's been otherworldly this year, but if the Panthers are going to win, it'll be thanks to a Herculean effort by Brown.

If he can replicate what he did in Week 7 (two sacks, seven tackles, three pass breakups), then the Bills might struggle to move the ball, which is about the best advantage the Panthers' defense can give its ailing offense.

Christian Rozeboom

The Bills don't have elite wide receivers, but they have two (if Dalton Kincaid plays) very good tight ends. That does not bode well, as Carolina's linebacking corps is not only weak but particularly rough in coverage. Think back to Week 1 when Jacksonville's tight ends ran wild.

Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace have switched roles, making life a little easier on Rozeboom, but he's still struggled at times. If the Panthers are going to win, he'll have to figure out how to defend the pass better.

