3 Panthers who must step up for Carolina to shock the world vs Bills
Not many people believe in the Carolina Panthers' ability to keep their hot streak (three in a row and four of five) going on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills come to town, but they're rested off a bye week. Bryce Young may not play, and the Panthers haven't exactly been beating dominant teams.
They are unbeaten at home, but this is their biggest test all year, and they'll likely have to navigate it without their QB. If they're going to win, it'll be because of these three players stepping up in a big way.
Andy Dalton
The last time Andy Dalton took over for Bryce Young, he immediately started off with a win and a surprisingly great performance. He then went 0-5 before a car crash gave Young the job back, but if we can get Dalton to start the same way this time, we'll be in good shape.
The Bills will know that Carolina will want to beat them on the backs of Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle, so they'll likely sell out and make Dalton beat them. It's a really tall task for the backup, but it's going to be necessary for a fourth straight win.
Derrick Brown
The rushing attack is going to be the focal point for the Buffalo Bills. They'll use James Cook and Josh Allen, which means everything starts up front for Carolina. That means Derrick Brown. He's been otherworldly this year, but if the Panthers are going to win, it'll be thanks to a Herculean effort by Brown.
If he can replicate what he did in Week 7 (two sacks, seven tackles, three pass breakups), then the Bills might struggle to move the ball, which is about the best advantage the Panthers' defense can give its ailing offense.
Christian Rozeboom
The Bills don't have elite wide receivers, but they have two (if Dalton Kincaid plays) very good tight ends. That does not bode well, as Carolina's linebacking corps is not only weak but particularly rough in coverage. Think back to Week 1 when Jacksonville's tight ends ran wild.
Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace have switched roles, making life a little easier on Rozeboom, but he's still struggled at times. If the Panthers are going to win, he'll have to figure out how to defend the pass better.
