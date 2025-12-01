Insider declares the Carolina Panthers ‘aren’t going away’ after statement win

There is still one game to play in NFL Week 13. The New York Giants are in Foxborough this evening to face the 10-2 New England Patriots. ESPN’s NFL Nation analyzed the league’s first 15 games this week, and gave thoughts on each of the 30 team’s performances.

ESPN’s David Newton, who covers the Carolina Panthers, gave his thoughts on what Sunday’s upset victory over the current NFC West leaders means for Carolina’s path to the postseason. “This was a major statement. The banged-up Panthers are keeping pace with the Bucs in the NFC South with an improbable win against the Rams, who entered Week 13 with the NFC’s best record.."

"With four games left after next week’s bye (including two against the Bucs)," added Newton, "the Panthers showed they aren’t going away. That’s especially true if quarterback Bryce Young, who had arguably his best game as a pro, proves to be consistent.”

The Panthers’ young signal-caller was a part of an attack that rocked the Rams’ defense for 164 yards on the ground. Young hit on 15-of-20 throws for 206 yards and three scores. Those touchdowns covered 35, 33, and 43 yards, respectively. Newton also pointed to Carolina’s most surprising performer on Sunday, which happened to be running back Chuba Hubbard.

“Coach Dave Canales said he needed to get Hubbard more involved this week. He did—and then some. Hubbard had 17 carries for 83 yards, plus two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. He made a case to wrestle back the starting job he lost midseason to Rico Dowdle.”

This was a complete effort by Canales’s inconsistent team. They cooled off the league’s hottest quarterback in the Rams’ Matthew Stafford. They stole two of his passes, with cornerback Mike Jackson returning one of those thefts 48 yards for a touchdown, and Derrick Brown also sacked the veteran quarterback and forced a third turnover.

The 7-6 Panthers have as many wins as the 7-5 Buccaneers. The teams play twice in the final three weeks. Canales’s team has a clear path to the club’s first NFC South title since 2015 and first playoff berth since 2017. As Newton stayed, Carolina isn’t going anyway. However, they could life harder on themselves if they don’t find a way to win back-to-back games—something they haven’t done since Weeks 6-7.

