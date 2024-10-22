Adam Thielen injury: Panthers vet shares update on his expected return date
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen went down in the team's lone victory this season. He was subsequently placed on the Injured Reserve, meaning he'd have to miss four weeks minimum. It's been four weeks since then, and the veteran wideout is eyeing a return sooner rather than later.
Adam Thielen anticipates return to Panthers soon
The Panthers can now activate Adam Thielen if they so choose. If he's healthy, they have waited the requisite amount of time to put him back on the active roster. The veteran said Monday that he expects this to happen relatively soon.
The former Minnesota Vikings star said he believes the plan is for the Panthers to officially open his return window on Wednesday. That means he has 21 days to be activated. It usually signals a return, but he's not guaranteed to play this weekend against the Denver Broncos.
Jonathan Brooks had his window to return activated last week, but he didn't play Sunday. He did practice and could play next week, but the window was opened. Just because Thielen's window is opened, assuming it is, does not mean he's going to be out there against the Broncos.
In his absence, the Panthers offense has struggled. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker have seen the lion's share of the targets that likely would have gone to Thielen.
