Bryce Young, Diontae Johnson among Panthers winners and losers after dreadful Week 7 loss
The Carolina Panthers walked off the field yesterday after a 40-7 loss as one of the biggest losers in Week 7. Their slide hit five games and they were competitive for exactly two-thirds of an offensive possession before things hit the wall. There were plenty of losers involved, but there are a couple of players who made it out in decent shape.
1. Winner: Bryce Young
Bryce Young played again for the second time since his benching after Week 2. This week did not sport any of the splashy plays or quality throws from his last relief appearance, but one thing is clear. Andy Dalton's run is approaching its end, if it hasn't already arrived. Young should be back in the saddle again soon, which is at least a good chance for the second-year QB to make some progress.
2. Loser: Diontae Johnson
Diontae Johnson had been one of the few stellar performers on offense, but he was completely taken out of the game on Sunday. He had three targets and he hauled in just one of them for 17 yards. He was also partly at fault on Andy Dalton's second interception. It was a disappointing outing for someone who was primed for a big day against a weaker secondary.
3. Winner: Ikem Ekwonu
The Carolina Panthers revamped their offensive line, but they stuck with Ikem Ekwonu for the 2024 season. He'd looked promising in 2022 and bad in 2023, but he has shown glimpses again in 2024. On Sunday, he had an 80.44 PFF grade, third-highest on the team.
4. Loser: Ejiro Evero
Ejiro Evero deserves a lot of slack for the defense he's been handed in 2024. It is utterly devoid of talent, especially since Derrick Brown and Shaq Thompson are out. But he was gifted a game played for the most part by backup Marcus Mariota, and his defense, which is admittedly undermanned, looked like it was not up to the task whatsoever.
5. Winner: Ja'Tavion Sanders
The tight end room in Carolina has been barren since Greg Olsen retired. Ja'Tavion Sanders finally had a solid showing. He did slip on what would have likely been a huge play, but he earned the team's second-best PFF grade at 82.53.
