NFL power rankings Week 8: Carolina Panthers continue circling the drain
The Carolina Panthers may not be the worst team in the NFL, but they're not making a compelling case to that end. After another loss, this one as uncompetitive as the first two weeks of the season, the current power rankings in the NFL are once again unkind to the team.
Vinnie Iyer's weekly power rankings are out for Week 8, and Panthers fans will have to scroll for a while once again to find their team. At 1-5 and with a -133 point differential in 2024, that should not be a surprise. What may be a surprise, however, is that they're not 32nd.
That honor goes to the Cleveland Browns, although 31st, which is where the Panthers currently sit, is not much better. Iyer was brutal in his assessment, "The Panthers are having a complete offensive breakdown now regardless of the QB, and it doesn't help that their defense can't stop anything anymore as an injury-riddled mess."
Andy Dalton threw two interceptions and only mustered up 93 yards in three and a half quarters. His first-drive pick six effectivly ended things, as the Panthers were near the red zone when he flipped an errant screen pass right to Dante Fowler and failed to make the tackle. Bryce Young came on for three plays (a run, a short pass, and a screen) in relief near the two-minute warning.
Things don't look good at all for the Panthers right now, as Iyer so aptly pointed out. The excitement on offense that came when Dalton was inserted is long gone. He has four interceptions in the last two weeks. The defense, missing virtually every playmaker not named Jaycee Horn, is as porous as any unit in the league.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Matt Ryan makes case for Bryce Young to play again, on one condition
Diontae Johnson shares frustrations following another blowout loss
Andy Dalton answers for 2 costly turnovers against the Commanders
Dave Canales still committed to starting Andy Dalton > Bryce Young