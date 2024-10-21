Bryce Young comments on upcoming NFL trade deadline, Panthers potentially moving on
How the Carolina Panthers can end their losing streak and turn around a 1-6 season is anybody's guess. However, the way that they go about the approaching NFL trade deadline is becoming increasingly clear. Specifically, it would be silly to do anything but go into seller's mode at this point.
While there are certain pieces that they should keep, such as second-year quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Diontae Johnson, just about every other tradable asset should be on the table to boost this team's draft capital and get a much-needed youth movement going.
After Sunday's road loss to the Washington Commanders, Bryce Young was asked about the possibility that he might get dealt to another team at the deadline. As usual, Young had the right answer, and made it clear he wants to stay in Carolina. Watch.
Bryce Young on NFL trade deadline
The kinds of trade offers that we're seeing float around the internet tell you everything you need to know about why the Panthers should keep Young in-house. The reporting suggests the best offer they'll get is a fourth-round draft pick, and that's simply not enough to move on from a former number one overall pick, no matter how much he may be struggling.
The thing to do with Bryce Young is put him back on the field for the rest of the regular season and let him try to figure things out. If Young improves enough, he could solidify his position as QB1 for next season and build on his progress beginning in Week 1. If he only improves a little bit, then at least the Panthers could get something better than a Day 3 pick if they trade him in the offseason. If Young continues to flounder there's not much they can do but start over with another potential franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Matt Ryan makes case for Bryce Young to play again, on one condition
Diontae Johnson shares frustrations following another blowout loss
Andy Dalton answers for 2 costly turnovers against the Commanders
Dave Canales still committed to starting Andy Dalton > Bryce Young