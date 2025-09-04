Former Panthers star Adam Thielen says he knew he'd return to Vikings eventually
Adam Thielen is officially back with the Minnesota Vikings after being traded by the Carolina Panthers. A need arose in Minnesota, with Carolina having both a surplus of receivers (at the time) and a player the Vikings know and love.
At practice, Thielen was mic'd up so that the team could capture plenty of content from the fan-favorite receiver's return to the Vikings. In doing so, they caught him revealing that a return to Minnesota was always likely.
Adam Thielen's return to Minnesota didn't surprise him
Adam Thielen, once the Vikings began looking for a wide receiver, wanted to go home. He was born and raised in Minnesota and began his NFL career with the Vikings. He played for them until he was released and signed with Carolina ahead of the 2023 season.
He revealed to Justin Jefferson, "I didn’t want to sell my house here because I knew eventually we’d be back. We were coming back in the summers anyway." Thielen also said he stayed in the house, and he enjoyed all the fun amenities he'd been missing at another place of residence.
This could mean that he knew he'd play in Minnesota again, although it is worth noting that he deferred retirement specifically to run it back in Carolina with Bryce Young. What's more likely is that he didn't sell his house because he knew he'd be back one day whether as a member of the Vikings or a former NFL player.
In this case, a fortuitous twist of fate allowed the wide receiver to go back for what is shaping up to be his last NFL season. Xavier Legette thinks Thielen knows that 2025 is it for him, and so he's happy to be back where it all began.
The Panthers attached a conditional pick and a pick swap for Thielen, but they essentially traded him for a 2027 fourth-round pick. The Vikings then reworked the receiver's contract, but he is officially back with the Vikings and the Panthers have since lost Jalen Coker to the short-term IR, so they may regret it.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard being massively underrated by one analyst
5 huge predictions for Bryce Young’s 2025 season, including 35 TD passes
Best Carolina Panthers-inspired fantasy football team names for 2025
Xavier Legette reveals why Adam Thielen wanted trade to the Vikings