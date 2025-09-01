Carolina Panthers couldn't get in touch with Hunter Renfrow for hilarious reason
After trading Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings and losing wide receiver Jalen Coker to a quadriceps injury, the Carolina Panthers decided to bring Hunter Renfrow back.
General manager Dan Morgan had made it clear that was probably going to happen no matter what, but the trade and injury only made Carolina's decision easier.
But actually getting in touch with Renfrow in order to re-sign him apparently proved difficult for the Panthers.
As Renfrow revealed, calls from his agent, Morgan and head coach Dave Canales went ignored because of his daughter, who was busy watching a show when they called.
"I had like 10 missed phone calls from Dan, Dave, my agent and they were all just ignored," Renfrow said. "My daughter was watching 'Bluey' or something."
Renfrow went on to reveal that he did get calls from other teams that were interested in his services, but Carolina was the only place the Clemson product wanted to be.
"Just because this is home for me," Renfrow told reporters. "This is what I wanted to do."
The Panthers cutting Renfrow was a surprise given the fact that he did look good in training camp. But none of that matters now and Renfrow stands to have a significant role in the offense.
After Thielen was traded and before Coker's injury, Morgan said that the young receiver was going to be the team's primary slot option. Renfrow, who is a slot merchant, is now expected to replace Coker in that role.
When he takes the field in Week 1, it will be the first game the veteran wide receiver has played since 2023, when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Renfrow sat out the entire 2024 campaign as he took care of a bout with ulcerative colitis.
The Panthers open their 2025 campaign with a matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Duval on Sunday.
