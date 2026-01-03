Xavier Legette continues to look like a massive bust in crucial Panthers game

The Carolina Panthers traded back into the first round in 2024 to get Xavier Legette. After trading the farm to get Bryce Young in 2023, they decided to sneak back into the first round to try and get him a legitimate weapon.

The very next draft, they selected another wide receiver, so that didn't work. And because of the success of both Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, Legette often gets a pass, but he has let down the team on so many occasions.

That continued in today's must-win contest. On a crucial down at midfield, Legette failed to run his route properly and couldn't haul in a completion from Bryce Young.

Xavier Legette hurts Panthers on key play early vs. Bucs

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) during pregame warmups at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Xavier Legette often looks like he doesn't quite belong on an NFL field. He was a late bloomer in college, and he has yet to really bloom in the NFL. Time and again, he's made silly mistakes that he shouldn't.

Today, after a really ugly start to the drive, the Panthers, only at midfield because of a penalty, had a third-and-10 and Bryce Young smartly targeted an in-breaking route from Legette.

But because Legette ran it lazily, and he didn't break it off soon enough, the ball clanged off Legette's hands. It fell incomplete, and the Panthers remained in an early hole. It is a problem that Legette is almost through two years and can't do the little things.

He has dropped passes, including big ones. His drop against the Philadelphia Eagles last year cost Bryce Young a game-winning drive against the eventual champions. He's had a few egregious ones this year.

He also has no clue where the sideline is. So many times, he doesn't get the feet inbounds or just sets up to catch it out of bounds. He doesn't know where he is on the field, and it costs the Panthers badly on offense.

He is already in bust territory, but if he can't turn things around, he will be off the Panthers very soon. For a player they clearly liked, that's a huge loss for the future of this team.

