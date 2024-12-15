Adam Thielen on Panthers' dismal loss at home vs. Cowboys: "It's football"
Adam Thielen is an 11-year veteran who's been on his fair share of losing teams. He's experienced humbling, disappointing, and shocking losses sort of like the one the Carolina Panthers experienced on Sunday afternoon.
Heading into the game as favorites for the first time in 33 games, the Panthers laid an absolute egg. After three weeks of nearly upsetting division champions, the Panthers fell to the Dallas Cowboys 30-14. The Cowboys are not a playoff team right now. Thielen, when asked if this was a regression for the Panthers, had a simpler answer.
Adam Thielen addresses Panthers' fall from grace
Adam Thielen was targeted on Bryce Young's first interception. He was also in the vicinity of Young's second interception, as the QB had four turnovers on the day. The Panthers, as a whole, played rather poor football.
"It's football," Thielen said. "You're going to have games like this in a season. Unfortunately, when you have the win total we have, you don't have room for error. You don't have room for games like this, but I've been a part of really good football teams that have had games like this." Thielen also added that he "wouldn't call it a step back, just football."
Thielen took the blame for Young's first pick, saying the defender made a nice play, but that he has to "do a better job of running a better route." The wideout said he felt like there was some potentially penalizable contact by the defense, but that's what happens on those short, quick plays like that one.
