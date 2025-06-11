Panthers QB Bryce Young must build on momentum
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young dealt with some growing pains at the start of his career, but he is now beginning to settle in.
It's a big year for Young as he goes into his third season in the league. The Panthers will determine after this season if Young is worth exercising a fifth-year option. Through the first year and some change, Young did not look like a long-term solution for the Panthers. However, that changed in the second half of the season.
ESPN insider Dan Graziano believes Young needs to build off of his late-season success from 2024 to get better in 2025.
"In case you missed Carolina's somewhat forgettable 2024 season, Young -- the first pick in the 2023 draft -- struggled so badly that he got benched for Andy Dalton early in the season and only got the job back because Dalton hurt his hand in a car accident. But from Week 8 to the end of the season, Young posted a solid 60.8 QBR and threw 15 touchdown passes to six interceptions. (He also ran for five touchdowns in that span.) Young got better as the season went along and finished with 10 total touchdowns and no interceptions in his last three games," Graziano wrote.
"If you believe in Carolina coach Dave Canales, who revitalized Baker Mayfield as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2023, then you have reason to hope Young's breakout second half was a sign of things to come."
Young still has room to grow, and he will need to get better in order for the Panthers to succeed.
The Panthers have a little bit of time for Young to get better, but he will have to take a step forward in 2025 in order for Carolina to feel confident in investing him for the long run.
Young and the Panthers are participating in the team's mandatory minicamp this week, which is the final step before training camp next month.
