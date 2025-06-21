Adam Thielen sets the record straight on Panthers' infamous draft bust
The Carolina Panthers' receiving corps is suddenly pretty crowded thanks to the Panthers selecting both Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. in the NFL draft.
The group already included Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, so the training camp battle between the impressive stable of pass-catchers should be exciting.
There is one name, however, that many expected to be among that wide receiver room a couple of years ago, but unfortunately never materialized: Jonathan Mingo.
Mingo, a 2023 second-round pick, spent one-and-a-half seasons with Carolina before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys midway through the 2024 campaign. He totaled 55 catches for 539 yards in 24 games with the Panthers and managed just five receptions in Dallas last year.
It's looking more and more like Mingo is doomed to be a bust, but Thielen actually thinks there is hope for the Ole Miss product.
Recently, Thielen was asked about his former teammate, and he provided some very honest thoughts about where Mingo could possibly be headed if he finds the right situation.
"I’d say the last two years, gone through a lot of adversity. A lot of different coaches, different offenses. A lot going on," Thielen said of Mingo, via RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys. "I will say that I think he’s got a lot of potential. He’s a great kid. Hard worker. Great locker room guy. He’s going to do all the right things. I always believe in versatility. If you can play the different positions and you can do a lot of the different things, not just be a one-trick pony per se, I think it gives you a great opportunity to have success in this league. And I think he’s one of those guys."
Mingo is still with the Cowboys and has two years remaining on his contract, so he still has time to turn things around. And who knows? Maybe he will do just that with a healthy Dak Prescott in 2025. But he is pretty far down the depth chart in Dallas and will have to put forth one heck of a training camp and preseason to get a significant look.
There is no question that the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Mingo is physically and athletically gifted, but whether or not it eventually translates into actual on-field production remains to be seen.
