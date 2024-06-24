Adam Thielen Speaks on 'Brutal' 2023 Season in Carolina
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen never experienced a season like the one he just went through in 2023. During his nine-year stint in Minnesota, the Vikings finished with a losing record twice, going 7-9 in 2014 and 2020. Going 2-15 is a whole different level of pain and disappointment.
Thielen discussed how challenging last season was during a recent guest appearance on Pardon My Take.
“It was brutal. Losing in any sport or anything you do…losing is never fun, especially when you put so much into it. It was definitely tough. There was a lot of adversity throughout it. A lot of stuff that people probably never know that happened that you just can’t make up. But at the end of the day, I believe it was probably the best thing to ever happen to me. Just learning how to deal with adversity, learning how to be a leader through major storms. I think for Bryce (Young), a lot of the young guys, and maybe some of the coaches that we still have around, I think it’s probably the best thing that ever happened to us. It teaches you a lot. When you’re winning and everything is great, you’re not really learning a lot.”
As dreadful as the 2023 campaign was for the Panthers, they're now able to turn the page with a coaching staff and front office that is completely aligned. That doesn't guarantee that every issue will be fixed, but it is half the battle. Providing a clear image and consistent messaging to Bryce Young gives him the opportunity to develop into a franchise quarterback.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Which Panthers Are Primed to Make Their First Pro Bowl in 2024?
A New Stadium Coming for the Panthers?