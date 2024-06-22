A New Stadium Coming for the Carolina Panthers?
Charlotte City Council will be voting on the proposed renovation plan of Bank of America Stadium on Monday which will require $650 million in taxpayer dollars.
The home of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC has not had many enhancements or renovations since the stadium was first built. Although Tepper Sports and Entertainment is asking for a large chunk of cash to help with the renovations, a big portion of the fanbase loved the virtual renderings the team released earlier this month.
The problem? David Tepper is the second-richest owner in the NFL and is asking for that much help from the city. That part has not gone over well with fans or those who live in the city. In an interesting twist, TSE and the city are expected to begin negotiations for a new stadium beginning in 2037, according to Steve Harrison of WFAE.
A city spokesman told Joe Person of The Athletic that there is no guarantee a new stadium will be built by 2046 and that it is more of an agreement between the two parties that discussions for a new stadium will need to take place.
While renovations at Bank of America Stadium are needed, I'm not sure Charlotteans will be thrilled about the idea of the city investing $650 million for a stadium that could be replaced which will also need funding.
