Analyst predicts blockbuster Bengals-Panthers trade to fix Carolina's secondary
The Carolina Panthers probably still need a safety. The trio of Trevon Moehrig, Nick Scott, Demani Richardson, and Lathan Ransom is not deep, nor is it particularly strong. The draft is over, so Carolina will have to resort to a trade or the depths of free agency (for someone like Julian Blackmon, perhaps) to solve this issue.
The former is what Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes could happen. As the Cincinnati Bengals look to clear up some money to extend Trey Hendrickson, they could look to trade safety Geno Stone in his mind. With one year remaining on his deal, he's a prime candidate to be traded.
Palacios believes Carolina is a perfect landing spot if Cincinnati decides to move on from Stone right now. The analyst lauded the work they've done up front with Tershawn Wharton, Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, and Bobby Brown. He also liked the signing of Trevon Moehrig, but thinks that Stone would be an upgrade over Nick Scott.
That would be an understatement. The Panthers have done a ton of work to rebuild their defense, but it's not without holes even now. They still need a safety, and the linebacker depth is dangerously thin. Nevertheless, a trade is not as likely.
The Panthers like draft picks and they need to continue hoarding them for now. They're not equipped to pay the price for someone like Stone, and they don't exactly have ample cap to extend him if they do. Plus, signing a free agent like Blackmon at this stage is much safer and wiser. However, Stone would be a great addition.
