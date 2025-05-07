Panthers predicted to ditch Bryce Young for controversial 27-TD quarterback in 2026
The Carolina Panthers will go into the 2025 campaign with a head of steam, mostly because of the finish to the 2024 season that quarterback Bryce Young had.
A former No. 1 overall pick, Young struggled mightily over his first season-plus in Carolina, which led to him getting benched for veteran Andy Dalton last season.
However, Young managed to revive his stock with a strong finish to the year once he was reinserted into the lineup. That said, the jury is still out on him being the true long-term answer in Carolina.
With that in mind, it's possible Young fails to cement himself in 2025, which could lead to Carolina going back into the quarterback market in 2026.
That's why FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre is mocking UCLA signal-caller Nico Iamaleava to the Panthers in his 2026 mock draft, where he has Carolina drafting from the No. 5 spot.
"We do this every year. We put QBs high up on the list a year in advance," the FOX Sports analyst wrote. "As the season goes on, we poke holes and they drop. At 6-foot-6, Iamaleava is mobile and has all the tools, but also has just one game in his career throwing for over 300 yards. If the Panthers are drafting this high, that means Bryce Young didn’t make the most of Year 3."
Iamaleava is coming off a season in which he proved to be a true difference-maker. He threw for 2,616 yards, ran for 358 yards and scored 22 of his 27 career touchdowns (19 passing), showing he has all the tools to be a good NFL quarterback.
Iamaleava created some controversy with his departure from Tennessee, which led to him ending up at UCLA. However, that's irrelevant when it comes to his possible future in the NFL.
While Iamaleava is certainly a promising young player, he's going to have to really establish himself in 2025 if he wants to be a top-five pick in next year's draft.
Ideally, Young proves he is indeed "the guy" in Carolina during the 2025 campaign. But, if not, Iamaleava could be an option for the Panthers, assuming he declares for the draft in 2026, which isn't guaranteed.
