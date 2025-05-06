Carolina Panthers linked to Pro Bowl trade with San Francisco 49ers
The Carolina Panthers have certainly been active this offseason, taking steps to improve their historically bad defense in both free agency and the NFL draft while also adding some significant pieces for quarterback Bryce Young, particularly in the form of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
But is it possible the Panthers aren't done?
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay still feels Carolina should make a major trade before next season, and he suggests that the Panthers send edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to the San Francisco 49ers.
"The San Francisco 49ers could be in the market for Clowney," Kay wrote. "There has been a clear need in the Bay Area to assist superstar Nick Bosa in the defensive trenches. The team didn't shy away from addressing that issue during the 2025 draft—utilizing a first-round pick to nab edge-rusher Mykel Williams—but San Francisco could use more veterans in the mix to build out the type of deep, talented pass-rushing rotation that propelled the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl last season. If the Panthers are willing to ship Clowney off cheap to clear cap space and free up a roster spot, the Niners would be wise to capitalize on the situation."
Clowney has regularly been mentioned as a trade candidate throughout the offseason, and Carolina did draft a couple of pass rushers in Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.
Here's the thing, though: the Panthers finished toward the bottom of the NFL with just 32 sacks last season, and there is no guarantee that Scourton and Umanmielen will develop into productive members of their front seven in 2025.
If Carolina moves Clowney, it would be taking a pretty considerable risk, as it's not like the Panthers made any groundbreaking additions to their pass rush in free agency.
The three-time Pro Bowler has just one year remaining on his deal, so Carolina may want to revisit this at the trade deadline, but with the Panthers actually appearing to have a legitimate chance to contend for the NFC South division title next fall, they may want to retain Clowney for now.
Clowney totaled 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2024.
