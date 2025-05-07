Day three pick could be the Panthers' biggest 2025 NFL draft surprise
Taking a safety high in the draft is usually frowned upon unless there's a special talent that you just can't simply pass up on.
Safeties, much like running backs, don't get the same respect in the draft or in free agency as other positions. They're often viewed as replaceable and players that GMs/owners aren't interested in spending a ton of money on.
This offseason, Carolina had no choice but to invest in all three levels of the defense, specifically at safety. They were horrible against the run and didn't do an ideal job in pass coverage either, so they went out and signed veteran Trevon Moehrig and then selected Ohio State's Lathan Ransom in the fourth round (112th overall) of last month's draft.
Pro Football Network's Brandon Austin pegged Ransom as the one rookie for the Panthers who could exceed expectations.
"Lathan Ransom brings a hard-nosed, versatile skill set to the safety position that could fit perfectly in Carolina’s rebuilding defense. A five-year contributor at Ohio State, Ransom is a battle-tested leader who thrived in a variety of roles across the Buckeyes’ secondary. Whether aligning deep, in the slot, or down in the box, he consistently showcased his toughness, physicality, and football instincts.
"Ransom profiles as an ideal sub-package defender with immediate special teams value. He’s a downhill striker who excels against the run, delivers forceful hits over the middle, and plays with the kind of urgency and aggression that can spark momentum-shifting plays. His versatility could allow him to step in early as a big nickel or rotational safety while he develops the rest of his game."
While with the Buckeyes, Ransom tallied 227 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 13 passes defended, six forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.
