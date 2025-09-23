Analyst delivers blunt take on Bryce Young's Week 3 outing
Bryce Young seemed to have a bounce-back outing for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, taking care of the ball and moving the Panthers down the field methodically to take advantage of the Atlanta Falcons' struggles. After how the first two weeks went, it was a huge step in the right direction.
Or so it seemed. But if you ask Bleacher Report insider Brent Sobleski, he was mediocre at best on Sunday, although the QB didn't need to do a whole lot. Still, with how accurate Young was and how the game plan revolved around the running game, this is a tough one to swallow for the quarterback.
Insider didn't love Bryce Young's Week 3 outing
Bryce Young was 16/24 for 121 yards and added a rushing touchdown on Sunday in a 30-0 blowout of the Atlanta Falcons. He was accurate, even suffering from some drops, and played very smart, but that apparently wasn't enough.
Brent Sobleski gave him a C+ grade for his work. "Bryce Young didn't need to do much in the Carolina Panthers' dismantling of the Falcons. Carolina managed only four more passing yards than the team's rushing total," he wrote.
The insider went on, "Two interceptions by the Panthers defense directly led to 14 points. Aside from Young's four-yard touchdown scamper to open the scoring, the Panthers offense was set to cruise control throughout most of the contest because the defense created three total turnovers."
The game plan was very obvious with a banged-up offensive line: quick, short passes and a lot of running. The Panthers used both Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle a lot, relying on them to carry the load offensively.
But within that, Young was very good. He wasn't off-target very much, and he never once put the ball in harm's way. Had Tetairoa McMillan not had a few uncharacteristic drops, including another one-handed deep TD attempt on a beautiful throw, this would be a very different conversation.
On the one hand, you'll take it when your QB can deliver what is apparently a C+ type of performance and still get a dominant win, but on the other hand, it doesn't necessarily reflect well on what you have under center.
If Young is the franchise QB, then outings like this aren't bad. But until everyone can safely agree that he is that player, outings like this do very little to help his stock with the team.