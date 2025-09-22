Panthers PFF grades: Chuba Hubbard, Mike Jackson on top for Week 3 win
The Carolina Panthers dominated on Sunday, which is something we haven't been able to say in almost a decade. It was a complete performance, and there's so much valuable data in that, including PFF grades. Some of them seem off, but they're just one of a plethora of valuable data points that the team and fans can use to better understand how the Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-0.
Mike Jackson dominates on defense
Surprisingly, there was no great defender on defense this week. The highest graded player was Mike Jackson, who got a very strong 79.7 grade. In a 30-0 shutout, it's a little surprising that he got the best grade and was less than 80, but it's still a big win. His 83.2 coverage grade was the best of the week.
Chuba Hubbard takes it on offense
The best offensive player, and overall player, was Chuba Hubbard. He earned an 80.3, the only 80 or better grade on the entire team. Hubbard was really nice running through contact and churning out extra yards even if it wasn't a huge outing. His pass blocking was also incredible, as he earned a team-best 83.3 grade there.
PFF is still befuddled by Bryce Young
Bryce Young apparently peaked in Week 1. He had a rough outing, but that was his best PFF grade (71.1). Since then, he dropped into the 50s and then got back up to a very solid 63.9 today. It's really confusing, though, since Young has arguably gotten better in the two weeks since Week 1. He didn't miss many throws and even got let down by a few drops on Sunday, so it's hard to understand where this grade comes from.
Tackles shine
On offense, the two other main standouts were tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton. Ekwonu got a 73.1 grade, and Moton earned a 67.9 grade. Ekwonu (80.8) was an excellent run blocker, and Moton did a stellar job (80.1) in protecting Young from pass-rushers. And on defense, some of the interior players (tackles in some formations) were good, too. Derrick Brown earned a 70.6 grade, and Jaden Crumedy was graded at 66.9.
Lathan Ransom has to continue to play
Why has the run defense been a little bit better this year? It's arguably because of Lathan Ransom, who, when on the field, does really well to stop the run. That was very evident on Sunday, when he got a sterling 91.2 run defense grade, the highest by a wide margin. He has to continue to play more because he was the third-highest graded defender of the week.
Christian Rozeboom is still terrible
Rest assured, even in a dominant defensive outing, Christian Rozeboom was still bad. He yet again ranked really low, this time coming in second-to-last with an abhorrent 45.3 grade. Yet again, his tackling (32.7) was absolutely abysmal. They got by it this week, but the Panthers have to get better linebacker play.
Cade Mays (but not Chandler Zavala) has the Panthers in good hands
Two new offensive linemen entered the lineup Sunday for injured starters and will stay there for a while. Cade Mays took over for Austin Corbett, and he was very solid with a 63.1 grade (83.1 in pass protection). Chandler Zavala, in for Robert Hunt, was not. He earned a 50.1 grade (second-lowest behind Hunter Renfrow) thanks to really bad pass-blocking (31.9 grade).