All Panthers

Analyst: Panthers QB Bryce Young did not look as 'lost' as he did early 2024

Bryce Young is showing signs of improvement for the Carolina Panthers.

Jeremy Brener

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young stands in the pocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young stands in the pocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has gone through ups and downs after being the No. 1 overall pick for the team in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young has looked like a franchise quarterback at times, but one of those moments did not come in the team's Week 1 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski graded Young's performance in the season opener and gave him a "D" for his efforts.

"Bryce Young had built some momentum toward the end of the 2024 campaign after being benched earlier in the year," Sobleski wrote.

"As a result, the Carolina Panthers went through the offseason with hopes of him regaining his status as the potential franchise quarterback the organization thought he'd become when they made him the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023.

"It didn't carry into Week 1, though. Did Young look as lost as he did a year ago at the start of the season? No. The 24-year-old signal-caller shows more poise in the pocket and confidence in delivering some throws, but his level of play still isn't anywhere near good enough."

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young throws downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young throws downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Two things can be true: Young looked better, while also not contributing enough. The Panthers weren't close to winning, so the team should expect more, even if the loss isn't entirely on his shoulders.

If the Panthers can get better play from Young in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, they have a better chance of pulling out a victory.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Cardinals is set for 4:05 p.m. ET inside State Farm Stadium.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Derrick Brown won’t blame Panthers coaches but probably should

Scoop: Panthers ‘not as aggressive’ as other Micah Parsons suitors

NFL insider unsure how long the Panthers will start Bryce Young

Bryce Young named Panthers’ biggest loser after appalling debut

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News