Analyst: Panthers QB Bryce Young did not look as 'lost' as he did early 2024
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has gone through ups and downs after being the No. 1 overall pick for the team in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young has looked like a franchise quarterback at times, but one of those moments did not come in the team's Week 1 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski graded Young's performance in the season opener and gave him a "D" for his efforts.
"Bryce Young had built some momentum toward the end of the 2024 campaign after being benched earlier in the year," Sobleski wrote.
"As a result, the Carolina Panthers went through the offseason with hopes of him regaining his status as the potential franchise quarterback the organization thought he'd become when they made him the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023.
"It didn't carry into Week 1, though. Did Young look as lost as he did a year ago at the start of the season? No. The 24-year-old signal-caller shows more poise in the pocket and confidence in delivering some throws, but his level of play still isn't anywhere near good enough."
Two things can be true: Young looked better, while also not contributing enough. The Panthers weren't close to winning, so the team should expect more, even if the loss isn't entirely on his shoulders.
If the Panthers can get better play from Young in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, they have a better chance of pulling out a victory.
Kickoff between the Panthers and Cardinals is set for 4:05 p.m. ET inside State Farm Stadium.
