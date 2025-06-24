Analyst describes Panthers offseason with one word

All Panthers

The Carolina Panthers could use many adjectives to describe their offseason, but one analyst encapsulates it with one word.

Jeremy Brener

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young high fives tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young high fives tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers are hoping to be a team on the rise in the upcoming season.

After starting the year with a 1-7 record, the Panthers went 4-5 in their last nine games to salvage a 5-12 mark for the season, three of those contests coming with wins in overtime.

FOX Sports contributor Ben Arthur believes there is a lot of optimism for the Panthers as they head into the offseason.

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan celebrates as he walks on stage after being selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan celebrates as he walks on stage after being selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"After a challenging start to his career, 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young started to flash as the Panthers’ franchise quarterback in the second half of last season, generating hope for what he could do in Year 2 with Dave Canales," Arthur wrote.

"Carolina drafted Tetairoa McMillan eighth overall to be a new top target for Young, and has also made significant upgrades to its defense."

Now that the team has some continuity with Canales and Young, there's reason to believe the Panthers can take another step forward in the 2025 season.

The team has a lot of promising pieces that have been added to both sides of the ball, but the Panthers still need to find a way to turn that optimism into tangible results.

The pressure is on for the Panthers as they look to find reason to accept the fifth-year option on Young's contract.

It all starts with training camp next month, which will prepare the Panthers for the season ahead. The schedule begins on Sept. 7 when the Panthers visit the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

