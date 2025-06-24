Analyst describes Panthers offseason with one word
The Carolina Panthers are hoping to be a team on the rise in the upcoming season.
After starting the year with a 1-7 record, the Panthers went 4-5 in their last nine games to salvage a 5-12 mark for the season, three of those contests coming with wins in overtime.
FOX Sports contributor Ben Arthur believes there is a lot of optimism for the Panthers as they head into the offseason.
"After a challenging start to his career, 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young started to flash as the Panthers’ franchise quarterback in the second half of last season, generating hope for what he could do in Year 2 with Dave Canales," Arthur wrote.
"Carolina drafted Tetairoa McMillan eighth overall to be a new top target for Young, and has also made significant upgrades to its defense."
Now that the team has some continuity with Canales and Young, there's reason to believe the Panthers can take another step forward in the 2025 season.
The team has a lot of promising pieces that have been added to both sides of the ball, but the Panthers still need to find a way to turn that optimism into tangible results.
The pressure is on for the Panthers as they look to find reason to accept the fifth-year option on Young's contract.
It all starts with training camp next month, which will prepare the Panthers for the season ahead. The schedule begins on Sept. 7 when the Panthers visit the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field.
