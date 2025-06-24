CBS Sports says Bryce Young has made one crucial change for Panthers
Bryce Young is not the same player he was when he was drafted first overall in 2023. He may not even be the same person. The Carolina Panthers quarterback has experienced a ton in his two NFL seasons, and it has molded him into something new heading into 2025.
That change was one of the biggest reasons for Carolina's late-season success in 2024. It's also why there's confidence for 2025. During training camp, the biggest takeaway for CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin was just how different Young has become.
"Bryce Young is embracing more authority. The former No. 1 overall draft pick was noticeably more at ease to close his second NFL season, showcasing a level of confidence rarely seen in his hapless 2023 debut," Benjamin said. "The quarterback was even more comfortable flexing his personality to open this offseason, flashing a 'defiance' that sparked in-practice jawing with cornerback Jaycee Horn and some hearty endorsements from head coach Dave Canales."
Young never would've trash-talked anyone in his first two years in the league. He was as softspoken as they come, and he didn't have much fire on the field, either. Last year, he started playing with confidence, and that included dancing and celebrating while the ball was still in the air. Those things were unheard of in 2023 and early 2024.
That confidence has changed Young over the offseason, and he's already showcasing an edge to himself that was largely absent over the last two years. That could be bad news for Carolina's 2025 opponents and the NFC South.
