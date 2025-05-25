NFL trade rumors: Panthers named among suitors for another Chiefs DL
Recently, Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports speculated that the reigning AFC champions may be able to move on from a player they selected in the first round of the 2002 NFL draft.
“Despite picking up his fifth-year option, the Kansas City Chiefs could trade defensive star George Karlaftis before the 2025 regular season. According to Bleacher Report, they believe Karlaftis is one of their best trade assets, and if that happens, it wouldn’t be too surprising, even though he’s coming off his best season in his entire career.”
The former Purdue Boilermaker’s three-year career totals are impressive. In 49 regular-season appearances, there have been 24.5 sacks, 15 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble. In 10 postseason contests, Karlaftis has amassed eight sacks and two more fumble recoveries.
It’s hard to imagine Chiefs’ general manager Brett Veach parting ways with the three-year pro, unless there was an extraordinary offer. Nonetheless, Palacios listed four teams as destinations: the Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and Carolina.
“The Panthers themselves made a few powerful moves on defense after spending back-to-back offseasons rebuilding the offense for quarterback Bryce Young. Tershawn Wharton, coming in, brings capable relief in the middle, but they still need another defensive lineman to fortify this roster. Karlaftis could complete the package and make a smoother transition for Derrick Brown’s return.”
Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan has done a lot this offseason looking to improve one of the league’s worst defenses in recent memory, and a unit that that produced only 32 sacks in 2024. Along with Wharton, Carolina signed linebacker Patrick Jones II away from the Vikings, and drafted edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen in the second and third round, respectively. Trading for a player like Karlaftis would be the cherry on the sundae to a spectacular offseason, but it would come at an extremely hefty price.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to bail on Bryce Young for 2026 draft QB prospect
NFL insider names Panthers’ biggest roster need - and it’s a surprise
Panthers in play for Jalen Ramsey? DC Ejiro Evero makes it possible
Bryce Young zings Panthers: ‘Just a little stability goes a long way’