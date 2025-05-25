All Panthers

NFL trade rumors: Panthers named among suitors for another Chiefs DL

The Carolina Panthers used the 2025 offseason to bolster their pass rush via free agency and the draft. Could they also deal for a two-time Super Bowl champion?

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Recently, Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports speculated that the reigning AFC champions may be able to move on from a player they selected in the first round of the 2002 NFL draft.

“Despite picking up his fifth-year option, the Kansas City Chiefs could trade defensive star George Karlaftis before the 2025 regular season. According to Bleacher Report, they believe Karlaftis is one of their best trade assets, and if that happens, it wouldn’t be too surprising, even though he’s coming off his best season in his entire career.”

The former Purdue Boilermaker’s three-year career totals are impressive. In 49 regular-season appearances, there have been 24.5 sacks, 15 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble. In 10 postseason contests, Karlaftis has amassed eight sacks and two more fumble recoveries.

It’s hard to imagine Chiefs’ general manager Brett Veach parting ways with the three-year pro, unless there was an extraordinary offer. Nonetheless, Palacios listed four teams as destinations: the Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and Carolina.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs past Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) to score a touchdown during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium.

“The Panthers themselves made a few powerful moves on defense after spending back-to-back offseasons rebuilding the offense for quarterback Bryce Young. Tershawn Wharton, coming in, brings capable relief in the middle, but they still need another defensive lineman to fortify this roster. Karlaftis could complete the package and make a smoother transition for Derrick Brown’s return.”

Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan has done a lot this offseason looking to improve one of the league’s worst defenses in recent memory, and a unit that that produced only 32 sacks in 2024. Along with Wharton, Carolina signed linebacker Patrick Jones II away from the Vikings, and drafted edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen in the second and third round, respectively. Trading for a player like Karlaftis would be the cherry on the sundae to a spectacular offseason, but it would come at an extremely hefty price.

Russell Baxter
