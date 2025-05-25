Star right guard Robert Hunt picked as Panthers' best chance at NFL's new OL award
If you want to know how underappreciated offensive linemen are, consider this. The NFL has been around for over 100 years now and the 2025 season will be the first time that the league honors the best lineman via the new NFL Protector of theYear award.
Needless to say it's a long overdue distinction for offensive linemen, who are generally overlooked unless they happen to be committing penalties or getting whooped by a pass rusher.
For the Carolina Panthers, there may be several quality candidates to win the award. However, Jacob Infante at Pro Footall Network has selected star right guard Robert Hunt as their best.
"The Carolina Panthers got great early returns out of signing Hunt to a massive deal last offseason, as he ended up making his first Pro Bowl after four previous seasons with the Dolphins. That recognition, along with his $100 million contract, rightfully show he’s respected as one of the top guards in the league."
Hunt is a pretty strong choice, but we feel right tackle Taylor Moton would be even better. After all, he posted the team's highest pass blocking grade among OL last season, coming in at 79.8. Meanwhile, Robert Hunt only scored a 57.5 in this department - something that seems to have pissed Hunt off.
It really depends on how the league decides to evaluate who wins - and whether it will just be pass blocking, or if they will consider run blocking, as well. In that department it was actually left tackle Ickey Ekwonu who graded the best (80.5 compared to 72.0 for Hunt).
If it's a combination of both then Hunt is the man, but he'll also get some stiff competition from left guard Damien Lewis, who's coming off a breakout year in his first season with Carolina.
Put it another way, the Panthers have at least four candidates for this particular award - a great sign of how solid this unit is.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to bail on Bryce Young for 2026 draft QB prospect
NFL insider names Panthers’ biggest roster need - and it’s a surprise
Panthers in play for Jalen Ramsey? DC Ejiro Evero makes it possible
Bryce Young zings Panthers: ‘Just a little stability goes a long way’