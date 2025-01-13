How much salary cap space do the Panthers have for the 2025 NFL season?
It's a crucial offseason for the Carolina Panthers as they look to finally turn the corner and end their playoff drought, which dates back to the 2017 season. With several areas needing to be addressed on the roster, general manager Dan Morgan will need to spend his dollars carefully.
Speaking of money...
How much cap space do the Panthers have this offseason?
The Panthers will have approximately $21.6 million to work with, according to OverTheCap.com. However, moving off of some contracts or perhaps restructuring deals is always on the table, which can help free up some cash. Carolina spent big money on the offensive line last season, signing guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt, combining for $153 million in total. They also gave defensive lineman Derrick Brown a four-year, $96 million extension in April, which took up a good portion of the cap space in 2025 and beyond.
Where does the Panthers' cap space rank?
Carolina ranks 19th in the NFL in available cap space. However, they have the most among teams in the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have $11.7 million to work with, while the Atlanta Falcons (-$7.9M) and New Orleans Saints (-$52.3M) are over the cap. Atlanta can do some things to get back in the green and spend some money in free agency. New Orleans, on the other hand, will have to dig themselves out of a massive hole, which is something they are accustomed to when dealing with the cap. The Panthers are best positioned to improve its roster.
Dead money
For the first time in what seems like a decade, the Panthers don't have boatloads of dead money. As a matter of fact, Carolina only has two players who are no longer on the roster and owe a little bit of money to them. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo's cap number is $1.7 million and defensive back Jammie Robinson's is $164k, bringing the total of dead money to $2.1 million.
