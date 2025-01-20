Should the Panthers target former All-Pro defensive back?
Because the Los Angeles Chargers lost in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, Eddie Jackson is now officially available. The safety wasn't a major factor for the Chargers (or the Baltimore Ravens before that in 2024), but the Carolina Panthers might be interested in adding him now.
The Panthers desperately need defensive help at virtually every position except cornerback, and even that isn't a fully-stocked depth chart. Safety is of particular need given the free agents set to leave and how poorly most of them played in 2024, so Jackson might be an intriguing option.
Should the Panthers sign Eddie Jackson?
Eddie Jackson might be familiar to Panthers fans. He once made NFL history by returning a fumble and interception for a touchdown of 75 or more yards in the same game against Carolina, a game the Panthers lost 37-13.
At that moment, it looked like Jackson was a future Hall of Famer. He's had a solid career, but things didn't quite pan out that way. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro but only started four games in 2024 for the Chargers.
He's not the player he once was, but he'd likely be a cheap addition. The Panthers could do a lot worse than adding someone who's made an All-Pro team at any point in their career to their defensive backfield. Safety is a huge need, so why not take a low-risk, high-reward flyer on Jackson?
This doesn't preclude them from doing anything else at the position, but it allows them to focus elsewhere if necessary. If safeties don't fall to them in the draft or get too expensive in free agency, Jackson is the fallback. If they get someone else, then Jackson is depth/reclamation project.
