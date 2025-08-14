What the Bears are doing with DJ Moore that the Panthers should have
The Carolina Panthers traded DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears as part of the Bryce Young deal, so they can only watch as they see what their former star is capable of every year. With the Bears hiring Ben Johnson, the Panthers can see what Moore could've been in the hands of the NFL's most interesting playcaller, someone the Panthers previously had links to.
Part of what Johnson is doing with Moore is working him more out of the backfield. The Panthers did that a little bit with both Moore and Curtis Samuel, but they should've leaned into it much more like it appears the Bears are going to do.
Bears' usage of DJ Moore is what Panthers should've done
The Chicago Bears plan to use DJ. Moore as a halfback some this season. Moore said per CBS Sports, ''It's daunting, but I get paid the big bucks to do it, so why not?'' He added that he wants to "just be an athlete at this point."
That is where he's best. He's athletic, slippery, and really good after the catch. So why not give him the ball early and let him use those YAC skills? The earliest way to get someone the ball is to hand it to them, which is even quicker than a screen. That seems to be the mentality the Bears are taking.
Moore played with the Panthers for five seasons before he was traded. He had 39 carries that entire time, averaging about seven per season. In two years with the Bears, he has 18 attempts already, and that was with a bad offensive coaching staff. That number is likely going to jump. He might end up with 39 carries this year alone.
Moore isn't going to change positions, but the Bears are going to get him the ball in a variety of different ways out of the backfield. That is a great idea, one the Panthers should've had long ago. Moore averaged 8.6 yards per carry for Carolina. Why didn't they utilize that more?
In hindsight, trading Moore was a little bit of a mistake, especially when, if the Bears had really insisted on good player and draft picks as the package, Brian Burns was a much more viable trade candidate. Now, it's looking like a mistake because Johnson is about to unlock Moore.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL analyst adds insult to injury from Panthers’ preseason opener
Panthers rookie Princely Umanmielen reacts to his ‘Madden’ likeness
Xavier Legette explains his side of preseason fight with Browns safety
3 Panthers veterans whose roster spots could be in serious danger