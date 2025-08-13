Former Panthers star DJ Moore earns harsh label through no fault of his own
Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore is entering his third season with the Chicago Bears, where he is expected to be one of the top options for quarterback Caleb Williams.
While he has high hopes in the offense, Bleacher Report writer Joe Tansey believes Moore is someone to avoid during fantasy football this season.
"At some point, the young pass-catchers in the Chicago offense have to take off," Tansey wrote.
"Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland form a solid foundation of pass-catchers for Caleb Williams to work with in his first season in Ben Johnson's offense.
"The abundance of playmakers also means that DJ Moore's production has the potential to slide.
"Moore's had two strong seasons in a Bears uniform, but the loaded depth chart has the potential to weigh down his stock as a WR1 in fantasy circles."
Since Moore left the Panthers, the team has used two first-round picks on wide receivers. Xavier Legette was the No. 32 overall pick in last year's draft while Tetairoa McMillan was the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft.
Moore shined in his first year with the Bears, recording 96 receptions for a career-high 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2024, Moore struggled a bit, but still managed to claw out 966 receiving yards with Williams at quarterback.
Now that Ben Johnson, one of the sharpest offensive minds in the league, is the team's head coach, the Bears could see an upgrade from Moore. However, with more mouths to feed, it's possible that his production could take a bit of a dip.
