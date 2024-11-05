Brady Christensen comments on facing former Panthers teammate Brian Burns
Brady Christensen is an NFL offensive line coach's dream. The hulking lineman from BYU can quite literally do it all. The jack of all trades, master of one trope is usually used in jest, but it accurately defines the versatile skillset that the chess piece of the Carolina Panthers offensive front possesses.
Christensen has started games at both guard and tackle spots, and at center in his time with the Panthers, performing admirably at all give positions despite his famously short arm length (shoutout Matt Rhule). The veteran lineman and his fellow starters will get a good look at a familiar foe when they take the field in Germany this coming Sunday. Former Panther sack artist Brian Burns. Brady Christensen complimented the Giants pass rush extraordinaire ahead of Sunday's showdown.
Brady Christensen compliments Brian Burns
A simple, yet accurate assessment of the artist also known as Spida-Burns. The former first round draft pick showed out as a Carolina Panther, and has continued his ascension up the pass rushing ranks as a member of the Giants' fearsome front. Burns and company have amassed 35 sacks in the first half of the season, the most in the league. Christensen and friends have their work cut out for them.
Alongside Burns (5 sacks in 2024) are Dexter Lawrence (9 sacks) and Azeez Ojulari (6 sacks), a three-headed monster of defensive linemen with nasty intentions. Those three will meet the Panthers offensive line in the classic case of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. Carolina is allowing 1.9 sacks per game, tying them for seventh best in the league. A staunch difference from the group that nearly broke Bryce Young in his rookie season.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings Week 10: Panthers rise after surprise W over Saints
Bryce Young claims he’s not frustrated with Dave Canales’ playcalling
Xavier Woods explains what happened on scary hit vs. Chris Olave
Bryce Young comments on what he learned watching Andy Dalton