Broncos-Panthers trade suggestion sends Denver's cut candidate to Carolina
The Carolina Panthers could use more depth at cornerback and the Denver Broncos might have a solution.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell floated trade ideas for several teams around the NFL and he suggests a deal that would send cornerback Damarri Mathis to Carolina.
Here's a look at Barnwell's proposal, along with his write-up for it:
- Panthers get: CB Damarri Mathis
- Broncos get:2026 seventh-round pick
"Mathis' best season came with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in Denver, and he hasn't been able to reach those same heights since Evero left for Carolina," Barnwell wrote. "The Panthers are set with Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson and nickel corner Chau Smith-Wade as their three starting corners, but Mathis could push the 28-year-old Jackson and serve as Carolina's primary reserve on the outside. Mathis is owed $3.4 million in 2025, so Denver might essentially buy a draft pick by eating some of that cash, similar to what the Commanders did when they sent running back to the 49ers."
The Broncos have the rare luxury of being deep at cornerback, so it stands to reason that Mathis could be on the outside looking in as the roster cutdown deadline approaches.
As Barnwell notes, Mathis had his best season as a pro under Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero when he was with Denver in the same role.
Mathis surrendered a completion rate of 69.1% and a passer rating of 90.2 that season. Mathis took a step back in 2023 and played sparingly for the Broncos in 2024 (80 defensive snaps).
The Panthers could use more depth behind Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on the outside, especially considering Jackson is anything but certain to pan out as a starter.
If Mathis can return closer to his 2022 form, he could work his way into a starting role if Jackson struggles.
Granted, Mathis is anything but guaranteed to pan out, but for a seventh-round pick, he'd be worth taking a flyer on.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Takeaways from Panthers’ frustrating preseason loss to Pittsburgh Steelers
Stock up, stock down after preseason finale: One red flag, one surprise riser
Panthers can’t feel good about their QB depth as preseason comes to end
Panthers-Falcons trade proposal fills huge roster need for Carolina offense