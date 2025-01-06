Bryce Young on Andy Dalton possibly returning to Panthers in 2025
For the entirety of his NFL career, Bryce Young has had one backup: Andy Dalton. The times Young hasn't played, either for injury (one game) or being benched, Dalton was inserted into the Carolina Panthers' lineup. Young's professional life has always been in tandem with Dalton.
The veteran QB who started five games this year for the Panthers is now a free agent, though. He signed a two-year deal in 2023, and his contract is now up. It remains to be seen what direction the Panthers will go for backup QB, but Young would like Dalton to return.
Bryce Young supports an Andy Dalton return
There will probably be three teams picking rookie quarterbacks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and those teams will all be in the market for someone like Andy Dalton. They'll want to do what the Panthers did in 2023: bring in a veteran to help guide the new face of the franchise.
There aren't many guys like that left in the NFL (Dalton, Jacoby Brissett, and Joe Flacco are the premier examples) so teams could be all-in on Dalton as the best option for that role. That might make it hard for Carolina to bring him back, but Young wants to see it happen.
He admitted that the decision is above his pay grade, but that Dalton would be welcomed back. The two forged a strong bond after a pretty difficult year for Young, and Dalton's time in the lineup proved invaluable for Young's development.
