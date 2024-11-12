Dave Canales inexplicably says Panthers still curious about Andy Dalton’s long-term viability
Andy Dalton is a pending free agent, but the Carolina Panthers might be interested in bringing him back. He has served as a quality backup both in mentoring Bryce Young and stepping up and playing moderately well at times when needed. Head coach Dave Canales has admitted that they're reviewing everything.
The Panthers are currently mired in a QB battle of sorts. Young is the person they selected first overall last year, but he's been named the starter week-by-week after his Week 2 benching rather than outright earning the spot. Dalton's play during his starting stint is a big reason why.
Dave Canales still thinks Andy Dalton could be a long-term option
Dave Canales is often vague so that he doesn't step on the toes of any player. While Bryce Young has been stellar the past two weeks and unbeaten, he hasn't named him the starter yet to prevent any awkwardness from Dalton losing his job due to injury. Now, he's adding a new wrinkle to the mix: the future.
It should be clear by now that the Panthers have to see what Young can do. If he can be the long-term answer, he should be starting every single week. If he can't be, the team will only learn that by playing him. Playing Dalton makes no sense, although Canales seems intent on determining whether or not the veteran QB can be useful in the future.
Dalton is 37 years old. Young is 23. Canales may be utilizing coach speak to keep his plans closer to the chest and to avoid any awkwardness in a QB room that is probably rife with it. However, it just doesn't make sense for Dalton to be considered an option beyond being the backup again.
And on that front, the Panthers should already have enough intel to make a decision there. Dalton doesn't need to start to determine that.
