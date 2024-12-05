Bryce Young comments on why he's running more this year than he did as an NFL rookie
In seven starts this season, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has run the ball 21 times. On a full-season pace, that would outdo his running attempts from last year. Young, who ran in his second TD of the season last week, has been much more mobile in his second year. After practice on Wednesday, he revealed why.
Bryce Young opens up on increased running frequency
Bryce Young has scrambled effectively over the two seasons he's had in the NFL, but he seems to be doing it more often this year. He's not getting designed run plays called like Cam Newton was with Carolina, but he's moving more. He said, "I just want to do whatever it is that's best for the team. Regardless of what it is, we want to move the ball, want to score points. Whether it's handing the ball off, throwing the ball, or running it myself, it's whatever it is on a play-to-play basis."
Young has been more decisive in the pocket since coming back from the bench, and part of that includes running more. Several times, he's surveyed the field quickly and tucked the ball to run before the pressure can get to him.
The quarterback also laughed about his sliding technique, which he said has involved "some okay attempts, and some not great attempts." He hopes one day to have it down so he can effectively slide to avoid any hits.
