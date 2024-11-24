Bryce Young, David Moore among Panthers' studs and duds from Week 12 vs. Chiefs
The Carolina Panthers' two-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday. They were outmatched and outgunned virtually from the jump against the 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs, a defending champion fresh off their first loss in virtually an entire year. That said, there were still a lot of positives to glean from this game. Of course, there were some negatives, too.
Panthers studs and duds from Week 12 revealed
1. Stud: Bryce Young
Bryce Young faced the toughest defense he's had to face this year, and he responded with a huge outing. The second-year player had no help from the running game but diced up the Chiefs' secondary on his own. The second-year player finished 21/35 for 262 yards and a touchdown.
2. Dud: Ja'Tavion Sanders
Ja'Tavion Sanders was well on his way to being another stud this week with another good outing. What makes it a dud is that he suffered a scary neck injury, putting his entire rookie season in jeaopardy. Sanders flipped on his head to close out a strong first half, and now there's legitimate worry in Carolina. That's worse than any outcome on the field.
3. Stud: Dave Canales
Dave Canales' playcalling has been questioned at times and for good reason. He faced arguably the toughest opposition in his young coaching career in Steve Spagnuolo on the other side. He had maybe his best offensive gameplan overall, giving the shorthanded and outmatched Panthers a shot in the David vs. Goliath matchup. Goliath won, but David put up a strong fight.
4. Dud: Panthers tackling
It's hard to give a dud to Ejiro Evero considering how outmanned his defense is, but he had a decent gameplan. The Panthers defense just struggled to execute. On so many plays, the Panthers missed a tackle that could've changed the series. They also let the tight ends run wild and were often nowhere near in coverage. That's bad execution from top to bottom It cost them the game, too, as a Mahomes scramble put them almost at the red zone off a few missed tackles.
5. Stud: David Moore
Pressed into a bigger role with Jalen Coker's injury, David Moore turned in a quality outing. The veteran has often been on the outside looking in at this young offense, but he starred today. He recorded six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton makes an interesting pick for 2024 NFL MVP winner
Panthers tabbed as potential landing spot for failed $160 million QB
Panthers predicted to make controversial QB splash in free agency
Panthers have best odds of any NFL team to sign QB Daniel Jones