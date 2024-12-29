Bryce Young explains his mindset with Panthers playing from behind
For most of the career of Bryce Young, the Carolina Panthers have trailed. They have six wins since drafting the quarterback, and only one of them didn't involve a last-second score change. He has become very experienced with playing from behind.
After the midway point of the first quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put their foot on the gas and didn't look back. Young and the offense played from behind for most of the game. It was a struggle, but it was a good learning experience for the second-year player.
Bryce Young opens up on facing deficits
Bryce Young knows he can't change everything right away when facing a deficit. "Just focus on what we can control," Young said after a 48-14 loss. "Not letting the scoreboard dictate what you do when you're up or down, in the middle of it. You gotta be ready to execute."
Young said it requires his "all" to focus on each individual play, so he doesn't get too bogged down with the situation of the game and whether or not he has to mount a major comeback. "The moment you start thinking about something else, it's too competitive of a league," Young noted.
Young wasn't able to guide a comeback this week, but he's done so in the past. The Panthers struggled in all facets of the game, including offense, in a 48-14 drubbing. There is also a difference between a deficit of one score or more and the deficit that Young faced today - one that was mostly insurmountable.
