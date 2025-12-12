ESPN predicts Carolina Panthers pick Georgia 'tone-setter' in 2026 NFL draft

There's no question that the Carolina Panthers need to improve their pass rush rotation this coming offseason. However, the truth is that their defense could still use help at all three levels.

Replacing Nick Scott at safety, finding Nic Scourton a partner in crime and most of all, adding a solid centerpiece to the middle of their defense all have to be on the menu.

With an eye on filling that big hole in the middle, Field Yates at ESPN has mocked Georgia linebacker CJ Allen to the Panthers at No. 26 overall in his new 2026 NFL mock draft.

"Allen has the benefit of quarterbacking Georgia's defense, which has produced a strong lineage of NFL linebackers. He is a missile as a tackler, bringing force and physicality to every aspect of his game. And Allen's nine pass breakups speak to his ability to impact the passing game as well. The Panthers could benefit from him as a tone-setter in the middle of their defense, especially with Christian Rozeboom on an expiring contract."

As one would expect from a high-level inside linebacker, Allen has done a bit of everything for the Bulldogs defense. In 40 career games at Georgia he's racked up 202 combined tackle, 4.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for a loss, 10 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.

While you can definitely make a case for Carolina to go edge first, the simple truth is that it's easier to find pass rushers than it is to land an elite off-ball linebacker these days. Adding Allen to the mix would give the Panthers the defensive leader and centerpiece that they have been missing ever since Luke Kuechly's sudden retirement.

For general manager Dan Morgan and his staff, the plan should be to either target Allen or Ohio State's Sonny Styles in Round 1, or look to boost Bryce Young's receiver corps.

