Bryce Young just threw his first nasty interception since early in the 2024 season
Bryce Young had gone without an interception for four weeks and over 100 pass attempts until late in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Carolina Panthers quarterback had been playing extremely clean football until the two-minute drill when he left a little too much air under the ball.
Bryce Young comes back down to earth with an interception
On a third down just after the two-minute warning, Bryce Young made the mistake of staring down his target. Adam Thielen got a little bit of separation on the cornerback, but CJ Gardner-Johnson saw it all the way and floated over for the interception.
It was the first really glaring miss since the first two games of the 2024 season which eventually resulted in Young's benching. Young had been playing very well up until that throw, but he left a little too much air under it and didn't move the safety with his eyes.
Philadelphia, which is on an eight-game winning streak, has the third-best secondary in the NFL and one of the best defensive units in the entire sport. That said, Young's mistake was largely of his own making. It resulted in a game-flipping touchdown for the Eagles, who took a 14-10 lead into halftime when Carolina could have extended their lead going into the break.
