Bryce Young Highlights: 5 minutes of his best, including the 2024 NFL season
Looking at box scores is often a fool's errand in the NFL. It's difficult to really tell how someone played. That is especially true of Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young. The numbers down the stretch are solid, but they don't tell the story of a top-tier quarterback playing as well or better than most of his peers.
The advanced analytics do a better job, but the game tape is often the best way to see how someone did in the NFL. Fortunately, there's a lengthy highlight reel for Young's end-of-season run that shows just how impressive he really was.
Bryce Young's insane highlight reel
There are a ton of great plays in this highlight reel, but the interesting part is that they're not all from 2024. Some of them are from his disastrous rookie season, showcasing that there were glimpses even then.
To further that point, there are some highlights from the first two weeks of this season. He was absolutely dreadful in those games, but Young showed perhaps the tiniest of flashes that let coaches know he could evolve.
Eventually, he did. The rest of the highlight reel showcases that. There are absolute dimes dropped to receivers, perfectly-placed passes, and excellent scrambling. Young put it all together down the stretch, and the majority of those plays showed up on the tape.
His numbers were solid, but the tape was even better. He ended 2024 on such an unfathomable high note that the Panthers have genuine hope moving forward. The highlight reel above is just a small part of why they do.
