Advanced analytics prove Bryce Young played like a superstar
The raw stats don't always tell the story, and that's definitely true with Bryce Young. The Carolina Panthers QB's season stat line is middling at best, and even some of his strongest days as a starter this year didn't result in dominant box scores.
Context matters, but there are also some things traditional metrics just can't capture. There's value in those, but advanced analytics seek to illustrate how good or bad a player was beyond the box score. In the case of Young, the analytics paint a beautiful picture.
Bryce Young dominated in analytics down the stretch
Down the stretch, Bryce Young's stats since returning from the bench were solid bordering on good. The advanced analytics would back up what the tape indicated: that Young was so much better than just "good."
Young was tied for first in big-time throw percentage over the last 10 weeks of the NFL season. He had the second-most big time throws overall. He was tied for third in average depth of target, meaning he was pushing the ball down the field like few others.
Young's deep ball (20+ yards downfield) was the fourth-best in the NFL. His overall passing grade was fifth-best. When under pressure, he was also fifth-best. Overall, he ranked sixth in offensive grade and sixth in percentage of pressures turned into sacks.
He was great in every metric, and those numbers bely at least a top 10 if not top five quarterback in the NFL. The sample size still wasn't a full season, but it was long enough that Young's play cannot be considered a fluke. In the last few months, the former Heisman winner seems to have officially arrived.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL exec delivers strong take on Panthers QB Bryce Young
Panthers coach Dave Canales makes surprise announcement
Retaining DC shows Panthers front office committed to continuity
Panthers and Seahawks should team up for blockbuster WR deal