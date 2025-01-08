Advanced analytics prove Bryce Young played like a superstar

Bryce Young @PFF QB rankings the last 10 weeks of season:



• T-1 in BTT%

• 2nd in BTT’s

• T-3 in aDOT

• 4th in Deep (20+) Passing grade

• 5th in Overall Passing grade

• 5th in Passing grade under pressure

• 6th in Offensive grade

• 6th in P2S%#Panthers | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/h7KbbAGViu