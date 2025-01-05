Bryce Young channels Lamar Jackson, Steph Curry on clutch touchdown pass
Bryce Young tossed his second touchdown of the game midway through the third quarter. It tied the game after a nice takeaway by breakout defensive star Mike Jackson. On fourth and less than a yard and following an unsuccessful challenge, a beautiful play design by Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales led to a touchdown.
It was the second passing touchdown for Young, who also has a rushing touchdown to account for all the scoring aside from an opening Eddy Pineiro field goal. On the third TD of the day, Young knew he had it, and did something Steph Curry and Lamar Jackson have made famous.
Bryce Young celebrates early on clutch TD pass
Bryce Young navigated a moving pocket to find Tommy Tremble all alone in the endzone. He reversed course to stand alone and catch the ball. Before he did, though, Young turned his back to Tremble and put up the touchdown signal.
It's a move that Steph Curry, an NBA legend, made popular. Curry would toss up a three and turn around and sprint back on defense before it was even halfway to the hoop. It was good most of the time, and Curry knew it. There was no sense in waiting around.
Lamar Jackson did this just yesterday. In their AFC North-clinching win, Jackson knew his pass to Rashod Bateman was good, and he celebrated accordingly. It's a braggadocious move, but Jackson and Young were both successful and didn't make fools of themselves.
Curry does it a lot more often, and for good reason. He's the best shooter the world has ever seen. Ironically, the pre-draft analysis of Young last year was that he was Steph Curry on grass. His creativity and off-platform playmaking drew comparisons to the NBA point guard he just emulated.
