Bryce Young's legs have become legit weapon for Carolina Panthers offense
Bryce Young wasn't billed as a mobile quarterback coming out of college. The Carolina Panthers star wasn't like Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen (or former Panthers QB Cam Newton). He preferred to do his damage from inside the pocket, only using mobility to extend plays and continue looking for throws down the field.
That's still the case in the NFL, but Young has evolved. He's caught up to the NFL speed and using his footspeed to take his game to the next level. Since returning from the bench in Week 8, the second-year quarterback has been a legitimate rushing threat. That continued on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
Bryce Young is morphing into a little bit of a dual threat
Bryce Young ran in the Panthers' first touchdown of the game in Week 18. He dropped back, climbed the pocket, and decisively ran into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown. It was his fifth overall, and his fourth since coming back from the bench.
Young doesn't get designed runs called for him like other mobile QBs. He's certainly not running read options or QB Power like Cam Newton was. He doesn't even do QB sneaks since he's a fairly small quarterback that the Panthers would prefer not to be piled on by defensive linemen.
And yet, he's using his "little legs" to make a big impact. Since Week 8, Young has four rushing touchdowns. Chuba Hubbard has seven s, but no one else has more than Young. They're not all two-yard runs like the one above, either. Against the Arizona Cardinals, Young ran one in from 23 yards.
He's still not a mobile quarterback in the sense that he gets called runs, but he's able to scramble well enough to keep the defense on its toes. That's a powerful weapon for any QB to have in his arsenal.
