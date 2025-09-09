One of Bryce Young's biggest mistakes Sunday might've been Xavier Legette's fault, too
Out of all the players on the Carolina Panthers offense who struggled, Xavier Legette's day might've been the most harmful. His inability to stand firm against a smaller defender helped lead to one interception, and his failure to get his feet down in bounds on seemingly routine catches cost Carolina two big plays.
There was another play that most placed the blame for on Bryce Young. In the third quarter, on fourth down at the five-yard line, Young had to throw the ball out of the end zone, seemingly missing a chance to throw it to Ja'Tavion Sanders.
However, after the game and upon reviewing the film, it certainly looks like Legette played a key role in this failure once again. According to head coach Dave Canales, Legette and Young weren't on the same page.
“Was Xavier gonna break to the front pylon or go to the back pylon?” Canales said per Joe Person of The Athletic. “I think (Young) was taking a shot to the back pylon." Person also noted that it looked like Young was immediately ready to throw, but Legette was not even looking.
Young actually looked to Legette right away and even began his throwing motion, but the second-year wide receiver wasn't looking, and he even turned up towards the back pylon, which is not where he was supposed to go.
Young had to swallow it and scramble, and he eventually had to toss it out of the end zone near where Legette ended up. That was not a wise decision, since there was no hope of a catch, but it could've been avoided if Legette had run the right route.
Young also took criticism for not hitting Ja'Tavion Sanders coming across and getting open, but Young had three defenders right in front of him. It was going to be very difficult to fit the ball into one of the throwing lanes and get it accurately to Sanders coming across.
He could've floated it over the top and probably should have, but that still would've left some air under the ball for one of those defenders or the cornerback defending Legette (who was now out of the end zone anyway) to turn and make a play on Sanders or the ball.
It was a disaster from everyone, including Dave Canales on the call, but it could've been avoided if Legette had been where he was supposed to and looked for the ball. He wasn't, and everything went downhill from there.
