Panthers must stick by Bryce Young no matter what, analyst claims
Being benched once seemed to work wonders for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, but being benched twice probably wouldn't. Many are calling for the third-year QB to hit the bench, though, after a really poor opening game on Sunday.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox suggested the idea that the Young "experiment" should come to an end is one of the biggest overreactions to Week 1 in the entire NFL. He believes that the Panthers have no reason to give up on Young.
"Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young saw no shortage of offseason hype. After playing extremely well late in 2024, spending another offseason under head coach Dave Canales and entering Week 1 with an improved supporting cast, he had a chance to make a positive jump," Knox said.
Unfortunately, the opposite happened, even against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that wasn't very good in 2024. Young missed throws and committed three turnovers. "Understandably, another poor performance by the 2023 first overall pick has led to questions about his future as an NFL starter," Knox added.
He continued, "However, benching Young for Andy Dalton (again) at this point in the year would be a mistake." It worked out last year, but Young doesn't need to spend any more time on the bench. If he does, he probably won't make it back like he did last year with improved play.
"There's no getting around the fact that the 24-year-old performed poorly on Sunday, but so did a lot of players across the league—Week 1 games are sloppy more often than not. He was done no favors by his offensive line and receivers," Knox said.
Austin Corbett couldn't snap Young the ball on time or on target, routinely messing up plays, even on crucial third downs. Yosh Nijman, in for Ikem Ekwonu, couldn't block Josh Allen, and the entire offensive line had a pretty down afternoon.
Everyone except Tetairoa McMillan let Young down. Xavier Legette cost the Panthers QB twice by not getting his feet down on routine pass plays. Hunter Renfrow had some drops, as did Ja'Tavion Sanders. The Panthers really missed Adam Thielen (trade) and Jalen Coker (IR).
"Playing Young throughout the season will help the Panthers accurately assess his potential, as more time on the bench will not aid his development," Knox said. "Either he'll work through his growing pains on the field, or the front office will know it's safe to target a QB early in the 2026 draft."
We all saw Young excel last year, with both the film and advanced analytics suggesting he was one of the NFL's best QBs after returning from the bench. One game shouldn't convince the Panthers to sit him again, especially because it would not benefit them or him.
