Panthers NFL power rankings round-up: Carolina tumbles after ugly loss to Jaguars
The Carolina Panthers did not start off their 2025 season the way they had hoped and that has led to head coach Dave Canales' team moving backwards in the NFL power rankings of experts.
After a busy offseason and a strong 2024 finish from quarterback Bryce Young, it was hoped that Carolina would begin turning things around in 2025.
However, we saw the same old Panthers in the Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The offense couldn't get anything going all game long, and the defense didn't look any better than the 2024 version.
It's still early, of course, but the performance was no doubt an ominous sign for the Panthers.
Here's where experts are placing Carolina following the season-opening loss to Jacksonville.
NFL power rankings Week 2
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 31 (-4)
Prisco: "So much for the preseason hype about Bryce Young and the offense. He looked like early 2024 Young against the Jaguars, which is not a good thing."
Nate Davis, USA TODAY: 29 (-5)
Davis: "Concerning to see QB Bryce Young play like he did a year ago, when he got benched, as opposed to how he played just 10 months ago, when he actually looked like a No. 1 draft pick."
ESPN: 30 (-3)
David Newton: "The No. 8 pick made an immediate impact, leading the team in targets (9), catches (5) and receiving yards (68). He could have made a bigger impact had he hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass from QB Bryce Young on fourth-and-5 late in the third quarter. McMillan got one hand on the ball but wasn't able to haul it in as the defender pulled his arm away."
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 28 (-3)
Iyer: "The Panthers didn't get going offensively they wanted in the passing game with Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan and they didn't show much key improvement on defense, either, on the road in a Jacksonville romp."
