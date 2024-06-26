Bryce Young Named to NFL.com’s All-Breakout Team
Getting Bryce Young on track is more important than anything else this season for the Carolina Panthers, including the win total. For this team to make any noise in the near future, they need their franchise quarterback to play like one and fortunately they have the right man to help in Dave Canales.
Given what Canales been able to do over the past couple of years with quarterbacks seemingly on their last leg as a starter in the league, Young is in prime position for a breakout season. As a matter of fact, he landed on the 2024 NFL All-Breakout team, pieced together by Bucky Brooks of NFL.com.
"A disappointing rookie season spurred a mass exodus from Young's bandwagon, but I believe last year's No. 1 overall pick can bounce back under new head coach Dave Canales. The quarterback guru just helped Baker Mayfield resurrect his career in Tampa; now Canales can perform his magic in another NFC South city, helping Young regain his swagger in Charlotte. As the coach reshapes the Panthers' offense to feature more quarterback-friendly concepts with better weaponry at Young's disposal, the talented gunslinger could re-emerge as the blue-chip player who won a Heisman Trophy at Alabama and entered the 2023 NFL Draft as the belle of the ball."
The biggest point of emphasis for Young will be getting the ball out quick. At times last season, Young held onto it a little too long because he didn't have trust in his receivers, who failed to get much separation. With Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette now in the mix at receiver and improved interior protection, we should see Young's sack total drastically decrease.
