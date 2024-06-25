Charlotte City Council Approves Bank of America Stadium Renovation Plan
Late Sunday night, Charlotte City Council voted in favor (7-3 vote) of the proposal to renovate Bank of America Stadium, the home of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC. The $800 million bill will require $650 million from the city, while Tepper Sports & Entertainment will put forth $150 million.
New seating in addition to improved lighting, sound system, video boards, and a reimagined South Lawn Pavilion area are just a few highlights of the renovation plan.
Despite the proposal passing, there were major concerns from the Council due to previous projects that Tepper Sports & Entertainment failed to carry out, as Councilman Malcolm Graham laid out.
“I acknowledge there was some trust issues relating to this deal. Rock Hill was mentioned often. Eastland was mentioned often and on-field performance of the team was mentioned, as well. I believe, however, the variable that makes the most sense to me is the $1.2 billion dollars of economic development return on the investment.”
Councilwoman Tiawana Brown - one of the three who opposed the renovation plan - was very honest about her concerns with the proposal citing past "ridiculous behavior" from Tepper as one of the main issues.
"We have a lot of business people out here that's smart with the numbers and economic development and $1.2 billion...it sounds good, don't it? It sounds real good until we get Mr. Tepper angry again and then he might throw something at City Council. I'm being very, very honest. The behavior of someone that's asking us for $650 million is ridiculous."
Former Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart - who was in favor of the plan - gave a strong speech about why this is something the city should embrace.
"The stadium renovations don’t just enhance fan and player experiences. They embody what the sport of football does for Charlotte. I know firsthand that Panthers unite people from all walks of life, bringing them together in the spirit of sport. The fans deserve this and the community also deserves this. The name Queen City isn’t just a title, it represents grace, strength, and vision. As stewards of this city, we must uphold these qualities leading with integrity, pursuing excellence, and seizing opportunities to elevate our city. This is an investment in our city’s future, economy, and residence that signifies our dedication to growth, progress, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines the Queen City. Let's embrace this opportunity to build a future where the Queen City shines brighter."
Shortly after the proposal was approved David Tepper released a statement via the Carolina Panthers.
"Today's vote by the Charlotte City Council is the culmination of many thoughtful discussions with city officials, local leaders, and our fans to create a shared vision for Bank of America Stadium. Nicole and I are grateful for the collaboration and support of the project, as well as our ongoing partnership between Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the city.
"For nearly 30 years, Charlotte has been the home of the Carolina Panthers and, more recently, Charlotte FC. We are proud to be in the Carolinas and look forward to delivering a venue that meets the needs of our community, players, and fans for years to come.”
Work on the stadium is expected to begin in 2026. This deal will keep the Panthers in Charlotte for the next 20 years.
