Panthers' WR Group is Full of Potential and Concern
When it comes to the Carolina Panthers' passing game, it can't possibly be worse than what we saw in 2023, right? That's about as bad as it gets. Bryce Young was sacked 62 times during his rookie season and only managed to throw 11 touchdown passes in 16 games.
Adam Thielen was the only reliable, consistent option Young had to work with. DJ Chark and Jonathan Mingo had their moments but they never truly posed a threat to opposing defenses. GM Dan Morgan made significant improvements to the wide receiver and tight end room this offseason, but the Panthers' pass-catchers still have a lot to prove.
Diontae Johnson is certainly an improvement over anything the Panthers had a year ago, but has had issues with drops throughout his career and is more of a complimentary piece than someone who can be the guy. He has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark once. Is he going to all of a sudden become the top dog for a second-year quarterback?
Xavier Legette is full of potential. He's big, fast, strong, and versatile. But until we see him in game action, there's no telling what his ceiling actually is. We heard the same things a year ago about Jonathan Mingo - albeit from a different staff - and look how that turned out.
Terrace Marshall Jr. has been searching for answers seemingly since the day he first stepped foot in Charlotte and if he fails to show out in the preseason, he could be on his way out of town. Ihmir Smith-Marsette brings more value as a returner than a receiver and David Moore is nothing more than a veteran depth piece.
So, yeah, once again there's a lot of question marks surrounding the group although they appear to be improved, on paper. If Legette can live up to the hype as a rookie, Diontae Johnson has a bounce back season, and Adam Thielen continues to be the reliable option he is, Bryce Young will have more than enough to work with in 2024. But should Legette and/or Johnson fail to thrive in their role, we'll be having this same conversation again this time next year.
