Bitter rival on verge of release should be of interest to Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have been haunted by Taysom Hill for years. In 13 games, he has a 94.8 passer rating, 293 rushing yards, 95 receiving yards, and five touchdowns across all three phases of offense. His trick plays have often frustrated Panthers' defenses.
That said, he's reportedly on the verge of being cut by the New Orleans Saints, a team that has been brutally fighting with the salary cap for years. To free up space, they could cut Hill, who would be of interest to most teams. The Panthers should be one of them.
The Panthers' biggest need on offense remains tight end. While Hill is not exactly an elite pass-catcher, he's a veteran who could be an upgrade and would be a great mentor for Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans. The versatility he brings could also be useful behind Carolina's run blocking and with Dave Canales' creativity.
B/R insider Alex Kay said, "Hill is one of the most unique players the NFL has ever seen. Since entering the league as a 27-year-old rookie in 2017, Hill has racked up nearly 3,400 yards from scrimmage and scored 44 touchdowns. He’s also moonlit as a passer, posting a career 63.9 percent completion rate with 2,369 yards and 11 touchdowns."
He added that "Father Time and injuries" are creeping up on the tight end, but Hill has played in 16 games in five of seven seasons. "If he can make a successful return from his knee injury, a veteran-laden contender could benefit heavily from his do-it-all talents," Kay argued.
It would be a tough pill to swallow to see such a bitter rival in a Panthers uniform, but it's happened before. The New Orleans Saints and Panthers have swapped players on other occasions, and this one could be mutually beneficial. The Saints get cap relief and the Panthers get a unique weapon to help fill a void.
