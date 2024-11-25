Bryce Young’s recent surge puts focus on other key positions in 2025 NFL draft
Over the last four weeks, Bryce Young has taken the reins and solidified himself as the starter the rest of the way. As Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales aptly put it after his most recent outing, Young has made the statement for himself.
That statement should at least push a potential QB decision to 2025 at the earliest, meaning the Panthers are now free to address other positions. The draft gets a little simpler when a team knows it doesn't need to draft a QB, which is the situation the Panthers should be in next spring.
With QB checked, here are the places the Panthers should look in 2025 Draft
1. Edge Rusher
As well as Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum have played over the last two games, Clowney is very old and neither are the type of edge rusher a team gameplans around. They need someone of Nick Bosa or Myles Garrett quality, so someone like Abdul Carter, James Pearce Jr., or Jalon Walker should be first on the big board.
2. Wide Receiver
If the Panthers go the free agency route, they can add a WR 1 to pair with Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette. If not, they should continue to build that young offensive core. Travis Hunter would be a dream, but if not, they can trade down for Tetairoa McMillan or Luther Burden III.
3. Interior Defensive Lineman
The Panthers need help on the interior of their defense. Derrick Brown will be back, but he was active in Week 1 when the New Orleans Saints ran at will. Adding someone like Mason Graham or Kenneth Grant makes sense for Carolina now that QB is a non-issue.
4. Inside Linebacker
The Panthers' linebacking corps leaves a lot to be desired right now. Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace are decent, but the Panthers have historically thrived with a dominant inside linebacker. They should look at Dontae Lawson or trading down for someone else in the spring.
5. Safety
The current safety depth chart in Carolina isn't inspiring, and a lot of them are free agents this year. This is a position that will have to be upgraded in some way, and the Panthers are free to look at someone like Malaki Starks or Nick Emmanwori in the draft.
Bryce Young has done so well over the last few weeks that he's at least given GM Dan Morgan a few more options in the draft. 2025 might be a make-or-break year for him, but he's at least allowed them to spend some time continuing to build the roster instead of sinking more assets behind center.
